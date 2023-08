i forgot to make this until last minute again haha. in my defense I was Sunday In The Park With George

Patinkin and Peters are the best <3

Today’s artist is actress Angelica Ross! Not only is she stupendous in Pose she’s Roxy in Chicago!

This one isn’t from Chicago but it’s still fun

Hey look there’s a hat! Where there never was a hat!

