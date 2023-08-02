The Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Exasperated Over AEW’s Women’s Division

It feels like the complaints over AEW’s handling of its women’s division have been boiling over lately and it’s not hard to see why. We’re lucky if a women’s match in AEW is over five minutes long. It seems like the women that do get pushed (Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Taya Valkyrie, etc.) are the worst. Every so often we get a good match from Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, or Emi Sakura but they’re few and far between. When it comes to the women’s division, WWE has been eating their lunch so badly that AEW looks like little Oliver Twist asking “Please sir, can I have some more?” Totally frustrating.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Camelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

2. Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

3. Gunther vs. Chad Gable

4. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Domink Mysterio

5. Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

6. Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Santos Escobar vs. Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey

7. Lyra Valkiria vs. Jacy Jayne

8. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Matt Riddle

9. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

10. Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. MJF and Adam Cole

2. Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

3. Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

4. Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

5. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

6. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castignoli vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

7. Komander vs. Kip Sabian

8. Darby Allin vs. Minoru Suzuki

9. Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan

10. Pac vs. Gravity

Worst WWE match of the week:

1. Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson (Corbin is innocent here)

Worst AEW match of the week:

1. Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie

