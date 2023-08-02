Kate Bush Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results Match 1: “Suspended in Gaffa” (14) vs “Sunset” (10)

Match 2: “Hounds of Love” (23) vs. “Army Dreamers” (5)

Match 3: “This Woman’s Work” (27) vs. “Wow” (3)

Match 4: “Wuthering Heights” (22) vs. “And Dream of Sheep” (9)

Match 5: “Babooshka” (19) vs. “Aerial” (7)

Match 6: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” (33) vs. “Nocturn” (3)

Match 7: “The Big Sky” (14) vs. “Experiment IV” (7)

Match 8: “Cloudbusting” (25) vs. “Love and Anger” (7) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “The Big Sky” (14) and “Suspended in Gaffa” (14) against “Experiment IV” (29) and “Sunset” (10) (also the song with the most votes to be eliminated) respectively.

Biggest beatdown – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” (33) beat “Nocturn” (3) by a whopping 30 votes.

Voting end 4 August, 10 PM EDT

