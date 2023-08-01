Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 5

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing.

Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉

All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.

Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed.

Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie.