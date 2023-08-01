Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 5

MOJO! DOJO! CASA! HOUSE!
It was a good life Ken was leading.
Nothing was more fulfilling than being the ultimate Barbie accessory.
Ken would do whatever Barbie asked of him.
EVEN DIE.
Lindsay has died! She was Ken! Don’t be silly, Ken doesn’t come with accessories!
Players
sic(Town Barbie)
- Side
Stoneheart(Town Barbie)
- Josephus
- Eleanor
- Stars
Raven(Town Barbie)
- Wasp
- Queequeg
- Goat
jake(Town Barbie) Lindsay(Ken) Lamb(Town Barbie) MSD(Wolf Barbie) Kim(Town Barbie)
Backup
- Nate
Roles
TOWN (5)
Barbie (5) – Hi, you’re Barbie!
Ken (0) –
Don’t worry, Barbie will be just fine without you! (You love Barbie so much, you devote your entire world to her! You will deliver an inspirational message to Barbie!)
WOLVES (2)
Barbie (2) – Even some Barbies have to be wolves!
Accessories
Dream House(So many rooms to choose from! Select a room and come up with a power to be approved by mod. Town Inventor)
- High Heel
Camera(Sends a picture of a beat up Barbie to another player. Wolf Taunter)
- Convertible
Rotary Phone(Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher)
- Blow Dryer
Trapper Keeper(Cursed to use a Barbie Teen Talk phrase in every post for one day)
- Sunglasses
- Stroller
Hairbrush Purse(1 shot jailer with 1 gift shot) Movie Ticket
Barbies can either receive accessories Night 0 or earn them by winning daily events!
Barbie always is innovating and coming up with new accessories!
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed.
Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie.
Barbie Yaga can be very busy searching for
babies food since she has a specific diet. Tag her to get her attention!
Twilight will be Wednesday, August 2nd at 5pm Pacific/7pm Central/8pm Eastern
