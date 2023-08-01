Franchise Festival S3E7 – Sonic Generations

Chris and Hamilton recall the first 20 years of Sonic the Hedgehog by taking a close look at Sega’s Sonic Generations (2011). Along the way, they discuss what happened to the property over the preceding decade and why some characters’ names were changed during the localization process.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Sonic Generations below.

This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, Jasper, Cedric the Owl, and Jarathen. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. July 2023’s bonus show will be on either Sonic the Hedgehog 4 or Sonic Generations (3DS Version); the latter has a narrow lead in our poll, which closes tonight!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...