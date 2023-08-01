Detective Barbie Day Thread

In between her stints as a presidential candidate and an astronaut, Barbie had a brief career as a detective. Detective Barbie was a series of CD-ROM and console games in which Barbie would solve mysteries with varying degrees of actual stakes.

The first of these titles, Mystery of the Carnival Caper, saw poor Ken being Ken-napped at the carnival! And during a magic act of all things! That’s right, Ken “disappears” and doesn’t return, leaving Barbie to find out what happened to him. That’s not as easy as it sounds, though, as Barbie is restricted by the 3D graphics of the era, so it means she has a very hard time moving around (seriously, look at how…stiff she looks as she talks). Will Ken be rescued? Will Barbie find a good medication to help with her apparent joint pain? You’ll have to play Detective Barbie to find out!



SPOILER: Ken’s body is discovered next to the Ferris wheel. The killer is the woman who ran a crooked dart game at the carnival. Ken was going to go public to the press about the game being rigged, which made the woman who ran a crooked dart game at the carnival desperate. Barbie is able to easily solve the mystery since Ken’s body is loaded with like 100 darts. Honestly, the killer probably should have used a different weapon. In the end, Barbie sends the killer to Barbie Prison, which is like regular prison, except it’s pink. CASE CLOSED.

Have a great day, y’all!





