The Two VHS Tapes for One Movie Day Thread (July 31, 2023)

VHS was not a good media format and it is difficult to imagine it making some sort of ironic comeback in the same way audio cassettes have done, especially considering there were some films that had to be released across two VHS tapes due to their recording size, which translated into roughly two and a half hours of a movie.

At least epics such as Gone with the Wind and Lawrence of Arabia had intermissions in their original theatrical releases, but other films including Heat, JFK, and Titanic all had unwieldy breaks in the story forcing you up off your couch to switch cassettes.

Have a great day everyone, and don’t forget to be kind and rewind.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...