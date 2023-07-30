Barbieheimer Wins Huge 2nd Weekend Box Office

The weekend totals for July 28th through July 30th, 2023 estimates are in.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|Cume Total
|% Change
|1
|Barbie
|Warner Bros.
|$93,000,000
|$351,402,851
|-43%
|2
|Oppenheimer
|Universal
|$46,200,000
|$174,060,430
|-44%
|3
|Haunted Mansion
|Disney
|$24,200,000
|$24,200,000
|4
|Sound of Freedom
|Angel Studios
|$12,409,300
|$148,972,065
|-37%
|5
|Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
|Paramount
|$10,725,000
|$139,233,033
|-45%
|6
|Talk to Me
|A24
|$10,028,632
|$10,028,632
|7
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|Disney
|$4,000,000
|$167,084,867
|-40%
|8
|Elemental
|Disney
|$3,400,000
|$144,983,672
|-41%
|9
|Insidious: The Red Door
|Sony
|$3,175,000
|$78,082,000
|-52%
|10
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|Moviegoers Entertainment Ltd
|$1,573,720
|$1,573,720
|11
|Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$1,440,000
|$378,796,158
|-50%
|12
|Theater Camp
|Searchlight
|$635,000
|$1,506,440
|126%
via Deadline