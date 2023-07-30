Movies

Barbieheimer Wins Huge 2nd Weekend Box Office

The weekend totals for July 28th through July 30th, 2023 estimates are in.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend TotalCume Total% Change
1BarbieWarner Bros.$93,000,000$351,402,851-43%
2OppenheimerUniversal$46,200,000$174,060,430-44%
3Haunted MansionDisney$24,200,000$24,200,000
4Sound of FreedomAngel Studios$12,409,300$148,972,065-37%
5Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneParamount$10,725,000$139,233,033-45%
6Talk to MeA24$10,028,632$10,028,632
7Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyDisney$4,000,000$167,084,867-40%
8ElementalDisney$3,400,000$144,983,672-41%
9Insidious: The Red DoorSony$3,175,000$78,082,000-52%
10Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniMoviegoers Entertainment Ltd$1,573,720$1,573,720
11Spider-Man: Across The Spider-VerseSony$1,440,000$378,796,158-50%
12Theater CampSearchlight$635,000$1,506,440126%

via Deadline