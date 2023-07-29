Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 4

WEE WOO! WEE WOO! WEE WOO!

QUICK! SOMEONE GET FIREFIGHTER BARBIE! SOMETHING HAPPENED TO BARBIE’S DREAMHOUSE!

It’s horrible! Just horrible! The whole Dreamhouse is engulfed in flames!

I saw Barbie meet Barbie in her Fireworks Room. They were talking and then it looked like a firework went off, and then the whole room exploded!

Lamb has died! He was Town Barbie! He came with the Dreamhouse!

MSD has died! He was Wolf Barbie! He came with the Camera!

Players sic Side Stoneheart (Town Barbie) Josephus Eleanor Stars Raven (Town Barbie) Wasp Queequeg Goat jake (Town Barbie) Lindsay Lamb (Town Barbie) MSD (Wolf Barbie) Kim (Town Barbie) Backup Nate Roles TOWN (7) Barbie (6) – Hi, you’re Barbie! Ken (1) – Isn’t it great that you get to be here surrounded by Barbie?! WOLVES (2) Barbie (2) – Even some Barbies have to be wolves! Accessories Dream House (So many rooms to choose from! Select a room and come up with a power to be approved by mod. Town Inventor)

(So many rooms to choose from! Select a room and come up with a power to be approved by mod. Town Inventor) High Heel

Camera (Sends a picture of a beat up Barbie to another player. Wolf Taunter)

(Sends a picture of a beat up Barbie to another player. Wolf Taunter) Convertible

Rotary Phone (Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher)

(Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher) Blow Dryer

Trapper Keeper (Cursed to use a Barbie Teen Talk phrase in every post for one day)

(Cursed to use a Barbie Teen Talk phrase in every post for one day) Sunglasses

Stroller

Hairbrush

Purse (1 shot jailer with 1 gift shot)

(1 shot jailer with 1 gift shot) Movie Ticket Barbies can either receive accessories Night 0 or earn them by winning daily events! Barbie always is innovating and coming up with new accessories! Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉 All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed. Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie. Barbie Yaga can be very busy searching for babies food since she has a specific diet. Tag her to get her attention!

Twilight will be Monday, July 31st at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...