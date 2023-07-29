National Lampoons Vacation Day Thread (07/29)

We are hitting the holiday road as we discuss the 40th anniversary of National Lampoon’s Vacation.

When I moved to Dormont, this was the first movie I saw at the Hollywood Theater as a resident of the neighborhood.

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’angelo star as Clark and Ellen Griswold. They are planning a road trip with their kids Rusty and Audrey to WalleyWord. Come along for the ride of a lifetime as the family experiences mishaps and misfortunes on their journey.

Also starring – Anthony Michael Hall, Christie Brinkley, Dana Barron, and John Candy, this comedy continued Chase’s run at the top of the box office and showed us what we already had an inkling of – sometimes time spent with family might not be good for your health and well-being.

