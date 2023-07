Giraffe Tongue Orchestra is a supergroup that was founded in 2012 by guitarist Ben Wienman (The Dillinger Escape Plan). Early versions of the group included actor Juliette Lewis and bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction), but eventually the lineup settled into William DuVall (Alice In Chains), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), and Thomas Pridgen (The Mars Volta). They’ve released one album to date, 2016’s Broken Lines.

