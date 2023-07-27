Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 27

Today’s contestants are:

Zach, a palliative physician, wrote a letter of recommendation that led to a wedding;

Alicia, a physician, loves cheese, which is a “big problem”; and

Lucas, a school counselor, whose mom wants Jeopardy! players to select in order, even though Lucas doesn’t. Lucas is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,100.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICANS // BOOKS OF THE OLD TESTAMENT // TRIPLE TIME // THE FORBES 2023 BILLIONAIRES // RETITLED MOVIE ADAPTATIONS // ANATOMICAL ANAGRAMS

DD1 – $800 – HISTORIC AMERICANS – Soon after he lost his Supreme Court case, this enslaved American was emancipated by the son of his first owner (Lucas added $2,000 to his leading score of $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Lucas $5,200, Alicia $1,200, Zach $200.

Scores going into DJ: Lucas $5,200, Alicia $2,400, Zach $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD CITIES // PLAY TIME // STARTS WITH “H-I” // THE BAR MITZVAH BOY // THAT SONG SLAYS // HERE BE PIRATES!

DD2 – $1,600 – PLAY TIME – The play “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” by this Irishman was considered so scandalous it was banned for years (Alicia dropped $2,000 from her total of $8,800 vs. $8,000 for Lucas.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WORLD CITIES – Today an art school stands at the place in this huge metropolis where Rudyard Kipling was born in 1865 (Just two clues after DD2, Alicia added $1,800 to her score of $6,800 vs. $8,000 for Lucas.)

Alicia found both DDs in DJ but was only correct on one of them, and as a result Lucas was able to hold onto the lead into FJ at $13,600 vs. $11,000 for Alicia and $2,000 for Zach.

Final Jeopardy!

FIGHTING FORCES – Formed in 1831 to help with the conquest of Algeria, its ranks have included German, Turks & Chinese

Everyone was correct on FJ. Lucas added $8,500 to win with $22,100 for a two-day total of $42,200.

Final scores: Lucas $22,100, Alicia $17,999, Zach $3,986.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the category about billionaires, no one knew the new face on the list from basketball is LeBron James and the one from golf is Tiger Woods.

FJ wagering strategy: By betting $6,999, Alicia locked out Zach from having a chance to pass her. However, if she missed she would have dropped to $4,001 and still would have lost even if Lucas also missed. A better wager would have been no more than $5,800, which would have given Alicia the win if Lucas missed without having to be correct herself.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Dred Scott? DD2 – Who was Shaw? DD3 – What is Mumbai? FJ – What is the French Foreign Legion?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...