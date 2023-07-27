Comic Book Chat – Summer of Skrulls

The mini-series event Secret Invasion was released back in 2011. The alien Skrulls infiltrated the super hero community. This shocking turn of events was discovered when Elektra was killed and she reverted to her Skrulls form. The tagline for the event was “Who Can You Trust?”

Marvel Studios just released the 6 episode series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.

Today we look at the Skrulls and their origins and the events that led to their attempt in taking over Earth.

If you discuss the streaming series that just finished, please ensure you use the Spoiler Tag.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

