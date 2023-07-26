The Weekly Wrestling Thread Takes Spills (Our Takes on) the Blood and Guts

It was a pretty good week for wrestling. AEW was good (aside from one ugly match that we’ll get to shortly) and WWE was on fire (even Dana Brooke had a good match).

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkria

2. Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY

3. Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser

4. Rey Mysterio vs. L.A. Knight vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

5. Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Hangman Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castignoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac (overall best match of the week)

2. MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara (though this match loses points for the dance off preceding it)

3. Jack Perry vs. Hook

4. Ricky Starks and Christian Cage vs. CM Punk and Darby Allin

5. Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

Worst WWE match of the week:

Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal (I didn’t particularly dislike this match but it was the weakest match for a great week for the company)

Worst AEW match of the week:

Britt Baker vs Kayla Sparks (on its own, it’s an embarrassing squash; this gets extra grief since A.) this was the only women’s match on Dynamite and B.) this was a day before Wheeler Yuta made his comment about AEW being more than capable of doing a women’s only PPV. They definitely have the roster for it but, based on this match and other women’s squashes, would maybe last a half-hour.)

