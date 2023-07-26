Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 26

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Alex, a policy analyst, hunted foxes with eagles in Mongolia;

Lucas, a school counselor, made 50 state drinks in 50 days; and

Julie, a library circulation assistant, paints rocks with book illustrations. Julie is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,210.

Jeopardy!

CROOKS // RECENT TV SHOWS BY EPISODE TITLE // ALL KINDS OF LITERATURE // WORLD OF RELIGION // I’M BLUE // “DA” OR “BA” OR “DEE”

DD1 – $800 – WORLD OF RELIGION – From the Arabic for “struggle”, this word can mean a personal effort against sin, or a holy war in defense of Islam (Alex doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Julie $1,200, Lucas $1,600, Alex $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: Julie $2,800, Lucas $5,000, Alex $7,600.

Double Jeopardy!

BRACE FOR LANDING // DUAL BIOGRAPHIES // PHYSICS // TAKING STOCK // LONG MOVIES // FROM THE FRENCH

DD2 – $1,200 – DUAL BIOGRAPHIES – In this book with the same title as a Shakespeare play, Adrian Goldsworthy says the 2nd person was “not really that important” — ouch! (Alex lost $4,000 from her total of $11,200 vs. $15,800 for Lucas.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – PHYSICS – A quantum is basically a small and defined unit of energy; this is the term for a light quantum, also called the quantum of the electromagnetic field (With just one other clue remaining, Lucas dropped just $100 from his score of $18,200 vs. $6,000 for Alex.)

Lucas took command in DJ, had his lead extended when Alex missed DD2, and wrapped it up by finding DD3 and making a tiny bet. Heading into FJ it was Lucas at $20,100 vs. Alex with $6,000 and Julie at $3,200.

Final Jeopardy!

OPERA SOURCE MATERIAL – Henri Murger, who was broke & lived in a freezing attic apartment in Paris, wrote the source material for this 1896 opera

Everyone was correct on FJ, but Lucas bet $0, content to win with $20,100.

Final scores: Julie $3,590, Lucas $20,100, Alex $6,100.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that “Educator of the Year” was the title of an episode of “Abbott Elementary”, which had already been the subject of or mentioned in four clues this season.

FJ wagering strategy: In the battle for second money, Julie’s best play would have been to bet nearly everything and hope for Alex to miss, while Alex should have wagered at least $401 to wrap up second if she was correct. As it played out, Julie made a small bet and could have gotten second if she went big, as for some reason Alex only wagered $100.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is jihad? DD2 – What is “Antony and Cleopatra”? DD3 – What is photon? FJ – What is “La bohème”?

