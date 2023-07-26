30 Science Fiction Challenge Day 26: 2020s Movies

The month of July has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of science fiction. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we’re digging into films of a specific era as we’re looking at what was released of the 2020s. While yes, you can talk about Star Wars or Star Trek to be sure, there is far more than that. What are the best and worst of this early period? What doesn’t hold up well but still scratches a particular itch for you? And what would you be interested in seeing getting a new lease on life?

