The Olm Night Thread

The olm, (Proteus anguinus) is a cave-dwelling salamander found in only one section of the Alps, where it dreams amongst the crunchy limestone underground rivers of the Soča basin. It is eyeless and blind, which it makes up for by being able to detect minute changes in electric current or chemical composition in its dark waters. It has lost not only its eyes but its skin pigmentation, most of its toes, and absolutely all of its fucks to give. It swims like an eel and breeds only every 12.5 years. It has external gills like an axolotl and can live for 10 years without eating.

OLM

