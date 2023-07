New York’s Mutoid Man is rad as hell. Their new album, Mutants, will be released this Friday, July 28th. “The Call of the Void” is the first single from the new record. The band features Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge, touring fill in with Quicksand) and Ben Koller (Converge, Killer Be Killed).

