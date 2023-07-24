Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 24

Here are today’s contestants:

Ian, a teacher, had his 20-year-old bowling shoes “explode”;

Simona, a graduate student, works on eco-friendly fashions; and

Taylor, a marketing director, will contribute to his family’s cancer-fighting non-profit. Taylor is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,800.

Jeopardy!

STATES’ HIGHEST POINTS // SPACE MEN & WOMEN // WELCOME TO OUR FRUIT STAND // ALPHABETICALLY FIRST // UNIFORM NUMBERS // THE “END” ZONE

DD1 – $800 – ALPHABETICALLY FIRST – Of the 5 books of the Pentateuch, it’s written in the form of a farewell address by Moses (Taylor bet $2,300 and improved his leading score to $4,900.)

Scores at first break: Taylor $2,600, Simona $2,400, Ian $2.200.

Scores going into DJ: Taylor $7,300, Simona $3,200, Ian $2.400.

Double Jeopardy!

MUSICAL WORKS // MY WOULD-BE VP // STARTS WITH 3 CONSONANTS // INTERNATIONAL BOOKS // HOSTEL // MAKEOVERS

DD2 – $1,600 – MUSICAL WORKS – One of Rachmaninoff’s best-known works is his “Rhapsody On A Theme of” this Italian violin virtuoso (Taylor bet just $100 and missed, dropping to $15,600 vs. $3,200 for Simona.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MY WOULD-BE VP – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., running with a then-veep himself (At $16,800, Taylor again lost $100 vs. $6,400 for Ian.)

Taylor had huge leads when he found both DDs in DJ, bet next to nothing on them and missed both anyway, then was never threatened into FJ at $17,500 vs. $6,800 for Ian and $4,000 for Simona.

Final Jeopardy!

AFRICAN GEOGRAPHY – The only country in Africa with Spanish as an official language, it lies mostly between 1 & 2 degrees north latitude

For the second straight game, only Taylor was correct on FJ, adding $3,500 to win with $21,000 for a two-day total of $31,800.

Final scores: Taylor $21,000, Simona $1,500, Ian $5,500.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in a category about vice presidential candidates, including one about Paul Ryan being the running mate to Mitt Romney.

Overpriced clue dept.: $800 in the first round for being able to identify cranberries.

DD wagering strategy: Taylor didn’t even try to make anything on his DDs in DJ, but he didn’t really have to and he kept them away from his opponents, which effectively took away their best chance of cutting into his big lead.

Jeopardy! rule book: While you’re allowed to get an article wrong at the beginning of a title, it will cost you if you make such a mistake in any other part of a title (“Pictures at the Exhibition” vs. “Pictures at an Exhibition”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Deuteronomy? DD2 – Who was Paganini? DD3 – Who was Nixon? FJ – What is Equatorial Guinea?

