Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 5

Group 3 Results

Spoiler 68.75% Genshin Impact The Crane Cries 68.75% Cotton Reboot Boss 6 62.50% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Corsac 62.50% Beast Breaker Skipper’s Song (Main Theme) 62.50% Rollerdrome Echo basin (cartridge 1987 remix) 56.25% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX A stormy front 56.25% Axiom Verge 2 Ancient Armaments 43.75% Tohu Loss 43.75% Ballygon Whisper 37.50% Sable Ibexxi Camp (Day) 37.50% Shin Megami Tensei V Quest – Archaic 37.50% Murder by Numbers Magellan’s – A Port in the Storm 37.50% Solar Ash Gifts to the Below 31.25% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Just Be Friends [Dixie Flatline- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] DEC 2021 31.25% Lunistice Amusement park (Family) 31.25% Bowser’s Fury Final Boss 25.00% Monster Train: First Class Fallen Lords 18.75% SnowRunner Don Main Menu 18.75% Lil Gator Game In the Hall of the Corgi Countess 18.75% Garden Story The Paperbark’s Knowledge 18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You The World Is Yours 18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You INCONGRUOUS 6.25% Everhood In A Peculiar Place 6.25% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Caern [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Tuesday, July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 6 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Monday July 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

