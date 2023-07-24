Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 5

Group 3 Results

Spoiler

68.75% Genshin Impact The Crane Cries
68.75% Cotton Reboot Boss 6
62.50% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Corsac
62.50% Beast Breaker Skipper’s Song (Main Theme)
62.50% Rollerdrome Echo basin (cartridge 1987 remix)
56.25% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX A stormy front
56.25% Axiom Verge 2 Ancient Armaments
43.75% Tohu Loss
43.75% Ballygon Whisper
37.50% Sable Ibexxi Camp (Day)
37.50% Shin Megami Tensei V Quest – Archaic
37.50% Murder by Numbers Magellan’s – A Port in the Storm
37.50% Solar Ash Gifts to the Below
31.25% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Just Be Friends [Dixie Flatline- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] DEC 2021
31.25% Lunistice Amusement park (Family)
31.25% Bowser’s Fury Final Boss
25.00% Monster Train: First Class Fallen Lords
18.75% SnowRunner Don Main Menu
18.75% Lil Gator Game In the Hall of the Corgi Countess
18.75% Garden Story The Paperbark’s Knowledge
18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You The World Is Yours
18.75% NEO: The World Ends with You INCONGRUOUS
6.25% Everhood In A Peculiar Place
6.25% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Caern

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Tuesday, July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 6 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-125)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

Group 124

Group 125

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Monday July 24th at 10:00PM Pacific