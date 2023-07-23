Barbieheimer Sets Box Office On Fire

The weekend totals for July 21st through July 23rd, 2023 estimates are in.
1.) Barbie (WB) 4,243 theaters, Fri $70.5M, 3-day $150M/Wk 1
2.) Oppenheimer (Uni) 3,610 theaters Fri $33M, 3-day $77M/Wk 1
3.) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Par) 4,321 (-6) theaters, Fri $5.56M (-67%), 3-day $21M (-62%), Total $120.2M/Wk 2
4.) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 3,285 (+20) theaters, Fri $5.4M (-28%) 3-day $20M (-27%), Total $124.6M/Wk 3
5.) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 2,885 (-980) theaters, Fri $1.9M (-42%) 3-day $7M (-43%)/Total $159.3M/Wk 4
6.) Insidious: The Red Door (Sony/Blum) 2,554 (-634) theaters Fri $2M (-51%) 3-day $6.5M (-50%)/Total $71M/Wk 3
7.) Elemental (Dis) 2,720 (-515) theaters, Fri $1.8M (-30%) 3-day $6.2M (-31%), Total $137.6M/Wk 6
8.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 1,669 (-908) theaters, Fri $855K (-50%) 3-day $2.9M (-52%) Total $375.2M /Wk 8
9.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Par) 834 (-1,207) theaters, Fri $311K (-68%) 3-day $1.1M (-67%) Total $155.6M/Wk 7
10.) No Hard Feelings (Sony) 1,017 (-1036) theaters, Fri $345K (-65%) 3-day $1.08M (-67%), Total $49.2M /Wk 5
via Deadline