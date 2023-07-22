Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 1

Hi! I’m Barbie and welcome to Barbie World! Where everything’s perfect and pink!

As you can see, I’m a witch Barbie, or more specifically, Barbie Yaga! But don’t worry, there’s no kids here for me to eat ever since they discontinued that one Midge doll, ha ha ha!

Anyway, back to the tour. Your neighbors are Totally Hair Barbie and Golden Dream Barbie.

We wake up every morning at 7:15am, say our daily Barbie affirmations, go to our wide variety of jobs, and blah blah blah Barbie!

Hey now, keep paying attention! There’s a lot of important things to know about Barbie World.

For one, we have a daily lottery where a Barbie gets chosen to go to live on this amazing island. Though I have a theory that they’re being selected to be harvested for their organs.

Wait.

I’m thinking of the 2005 movie, The Island, starring Ewan McGregor…

Anyway. Chat, mingle, have fun! Just remember, Barbie is always an inspiration!

Players sic Side Stoneheart Josephus Eleanor Copywight Raven Wasp Queequeg Goat jake Lindsay Lamb MSD Kim Backup Stars Nate Roles TOWN (12) Barbie (11) – Hi, you’re Barbie! Ken (1) – Isn’t it great that you get to be here surrounded by Barbie?! WOLVES (3) Barbie (3) – Even some Barbies have to be wolves! Accessories Dream House

High Heel

Camera

Convertible

Rotary Phone

Blow Dryer

Trapper Keeper

Sunglasses

Stroller

Hairbrush

Purse

Movie Ticket Barbies can either receive accessories Night 0 or earn them by winning daily events! Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉 All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed. Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie. Barbie Yaga can be very busy searching for babies food since she has a specific diet. Tag her to get her attention!

Twilight will be Monday, July 24th at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern

