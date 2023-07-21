Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 21

Introducing today’s contestants:

Taylor, a marketing director, has lived all over the U.S. as well as overseas;

Ben, an environmental consultant, was given Ken’s autograph and was the “coolest kid in school”; and

Nik, a social studies teacher, ordered french fries as a hiker in Tibet. Nik is a one-day champ with winnings of $9,601.

Jeopardy!

HAPPY 75TH BIRTHDAY, ISRAEL! // SHAKESPEARE // THAT HOLLOW FEELING // THE ROMAINES OF THE DAY // TRACK & FIELD // HOMOPHONE CONNECTION

DD1 – $800 – SHAKESPEARE – Speaker of the line “I prithee, good Prince Hal, help me to my horse, good king’s son” (Ben doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Nik $1,800, Ben $3,000, Taylor $400.

Scores going into DJ: Nik $3,000, Ben $3,800, Taylor $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

EXPLORERS // INTERNALLY YOURS // OLD HOLLYWOOD SCRIBES // MOTLEY CLUES // STATELY DEMONYMS // ENDS IN “X”

DD2 – $1,600 – STATELY DEMONYMS – A New Yorker, or the last name of Washington Irving’s Diedrich (Nik lost $5,000 on a true DD vs. $4,600 for Taylor and $3,000 for Ben.)

DD3 – $1,600 – INTERNALLY YOURS – It sounds like an old name for Troy, but it’s the lowest section of the small intestine where certain vitamins salts are absorbed (Taylor dropped $1,200 from his score of $5,800 vs. $7,000 for Ben.)

Low-scoring affair that saw Nik fall from first to last on DD2, after which Ben outfinished Taylor for the lead into FJ at $9,400 vs. $5,400 for Ben and $1,200 for Nik.

Final Jeopardy!

NUMBERS OLD & NEW – Expressed in today’s numbers, it’s the sum total if you add the 7 Roman numerals together

Only Taylor was correct on FJ and took the victory, doubling to $10,800. Final scores: Nik $1,183, Ben $6,400, Taylor $10,800.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in a category about homophones, including “To lend, or a solo wolf” is loan/lone.

That’s before their time: No one knew the director of the 1942 thriller “Saboteur” is Alfred Hitchcock.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Falstaff? DD2 – What is Knickerbocker? DD3 – What is ileum? FJ – What is 1,666?

