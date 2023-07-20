Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Build Your Own Avengers Team

Let’s see how many different teams we can come up with today.

Your team can consist of 8 to 9 Avengers. That’s the limit for the challenge.

Tell us why you chose the members you did.

Bonus – Try to come up with a team consisting of a member from each decade from 1963 to 2023.

Let’s have some fun today!

Thanks for stopping by to Chat

