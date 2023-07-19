The Weekly Wrestling Thread Thinks You’ll Be Huge Nick Wayne Fans Soon

It was a pretty good week for wrestling, with two absolutely amazing matches on Saturday. In other news, AEW fans got their first look at Nick Wayne and the young wrestler had an amazing match with Swerve Strickland. If you liked that, check out his match with Will Ospreay from last year:

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest and Domink Mysterio

2. Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

3. Erik and Ivar vs. Chad Gable and Otis

4. Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

5. Domink Mysterio vs. Wes Lee

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

2. Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

3. Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

4. Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk

5. Chris Jericho vs. Komander

Overall best match of the week: Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Kento Miyahara (Pro Wrestling NOAH)

Worst WWE match of the week: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and SCRYPTS (Axiom is innocent here)

Worst AEW match of the week: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie (when the signal going out isn’t the worst thing about a match, eesh)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...