The Wednesday Politics Thread

Hi all. One of the best things about this community is how comfortable we are with one another, and the ways we can joke around. And sometimes we can have difficult, challenging conversations. But it does seem like a good time to remind everyone that might be a silly joke or innocent remark to you might be a harmful comment to another. And while you may not intend to offend, the impact exists all the same. So it’s always worth listening to those who ask you to stop, particularly if that comment comes from someone from a marginalized community. It costs nothing to step back and stop a conversation. I can only speak for myself, and not for the Avocado mods, but I think this community is best when we listen to one another and build a positive community.

With that in mind, be extra kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...