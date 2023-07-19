Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 19

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Liz, a 4th grade teacher, was a tour guide in Niagara Falls;

Sean, a physical therapist, is 6’5″ with even taller sons; and

David, an attorney, was inadvertently on TV while playing drums. David is a two-day champ with winnings of $28,401.

Jeopardy! PAINTER SELFIES // SAME 2 LETTERS, DIFFERENT PLACE // FASHION OLD & NEW // JULIE & JULIA // 5 ABOUT 4 // ADD AN E AT THE END

DD1 – $600 – PAINTER SELFIES – In 1960 his triple-selfie graced the cover of the Saturday Evening Post(David dropped $1,000 from his score of $2,200.)

Scores at first break: David $4,600, Sean $1,200, Liz -$1,000.

Scores going into DJ: David $6,600, Sean $2,200, Liz $200.

Double Jeopardy!

TITLES WITH PUNCTUATION // GEOLOGY // MUSICAL MENAGERIE // GET YOUR KICKS ON ROUTE 66 // HISTORY // THE “LL” YOU SAY

DD2 – $1,600 – GEOLOGY – Leapfrog is software scientists use to create 3D models of this kind of relative elevation map, partly from Greek for “place” (Liz broke a tie with David for first at $6,600 by adding $1,600.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – GET YOUR KICKS ON ROUTE 66 – Begin your historic road trip at the “Begin” sign in Chicago near the corner of Adams Street & this stately avenue (David added $4,000 to his score of $8,200 vs. $11,000 for Liz.)

Liz trailed after round one, dominated the signaling device in the first half of DJ to take the lead, then David regained first place on DD3, holding it into FJ at $15,000 vs. $12,200 for Liz and $7,000 for Sean.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS PAINTINGS – A German guidebook to a 1937 World’s Fair dismissed it as a “hodgepodge of body parts that any four-year-old could have painted”

David and Sean were correct on FJ, with David adding $9,401 to win with $24,401 for a two-day total of $52,802.

Final scores: David $24,401, Sean $10,000, Liz $9,399.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that in a Red Hot Chili Peppers song mentioning the Hollywood Hills, the “wild canids” that “true men don’t kill” are coyotes.

Historical footnote: A clue specified that Julie Newmar was the first to play Catwoman in a “Batman” episode, as the character was played in the 1966 movie by Lee Meriwether. The movie was originally intended to be released before the series, but wound up coming out in the summer between the first and second seasons.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rockwell? DD2 – What is topographic(al)? DD3 – What is Michigan Avenue? FJ – What is Guernica?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...