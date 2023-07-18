Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 18

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chelsea, a communications manager, is afraid of whales because “they’re too big”;

David, an attorney, moonlights as a DJ; and

Daniel, a contract compliance analyst, now has toll money for when he visits suspension bridges. Daniel is a two-day champ with winnings of $39,800.

Jeopardy!

THE SONGS OF MAX MARTIN // AN ABBREVIATED CATEGORY // COLLEGE TUITION: THEN & NOW // PREFIXES & SUFFIXES // STARS ON THE NATION’S FLAG // SHARK!

DD1 – $1,000 – AN ABBREVIATED CATEGORY – FAANG: coined in 2017 by Jim Cramer to denote 5 top tech companies at the time (David doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Daniel $4,800, David $5,000, Chelsea $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $4,600, David $8,600, Chelsea $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY // AUTHORS’ FIRST MAJOR WORKS // AFRICAN FILMS // 3-WORD RESPONSES // WORLD OF FIRST NAMES // 4 LETTERS, ENDS IN “Y”

DD2 – $1,200 – WORLD OF FIRST NAMES – Take a first name meaning “gift of God”, change the “th” sound to an “f” & you have this Russian name that means the same (Late in the round, Chelsea lost $2,000 from her total of $8,600 vs. $16,600 for David and $12,200 for Daniel.)

DD3 – $1,600 – AUTHORS’ FIRST MAJOR WORKS – Her 1936 effort “We the Living” is a romantic tragedy set against the perils of Soviet-style totalitarianism (Chelsea again dropped $2,000 from her third-place score of $7,400.)

The players stayed in the same relative positions at every break, as David was able to maintain a slim advantage into FJ at $17,800 vs. $14,200 for Daniel and $5,800 for Chelsea.

Final Jeopardy!

MAN-MADE OBJECTS – Around since 1998, it’s now roughly the length of a football field & travels at about 5 miles per second

Everyone was correct on FJ. David added $10,601 to win with $28,401.

Final scores: Daniel $28,400, David $28,401, Chelsea $2,400.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that the order of ranking in bridge represented by SHDC is spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs.

Clue selection strategy: For a long time, the players decided to abandon the literature category in DJ with the $1,600 clue remaining and two DDs still in play, despite that it was a very logical place for a DD to be located.

Ken’s Korner: After Chelsea found DD2 in a distant third place, bet just $2,000 and missed, Ken deemed that small wager size to be “correct”. This is a perfect example of what is called in gambling circles as being “results-oriented”. Despite that an all-in wager would not have worked out in this instance, it still would have given Chelsea the better chance to win in the long run, so in reality would have been the “correct” play.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google ? DD2 – What is Fiodore? DD3 – Who was Ayn Rand? FJ – What is the International Space Station?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...