Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Paul Thomas Anderson.

Highly recommended: Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia (top 100), Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood (top 100), The Master, Inherent Vice, Phantom Thread, Licorice Pizza

Recommended: Junun, Anima (short film)

Next week’s director is… Michelangelo Antonioni

