The Day Thread of the 2023 State Fair

They’re here! The new foods for the MN State Fair are here!
The above is but a sampling, you can check out all the rest of the new foods here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/
Everything I had last year from Union Hmong Kitchen was excellent, so the galabao is at the top of my list. Also excited to check out a new Somali vendor that will be selling sambusas.
See you at the Fair! You have 38 days to make travel plans!
(The header image is this year’s official commemorative art, a crop art piece by Liz Schreiber. More info about the artist and the piece here)
