Triviacados: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Classic / X Wrong Answers

Quiz Note: INSTRUCTIONS: Answer ONE of the questions in each category shown (Chess, Harry Potter, etc.) If you answer the EASIER question (column 2) the harder question will be marked as WRONG. If you answer the HARDER question (column 3), both it and the easier question will be marked as CORRECT. The quiz is set out in this format: Category | Easier Question | Harder Question

Can you name the answers to these questions where harder questions earn more points?

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

