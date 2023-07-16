Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Gets Box Office Win

The weekend totals for July 14th through July 16th, 2023 estimates are in.
1.) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Par) 4,327 theaters, Fri $16.7M, Sat $21.4M Sun $18.1M 3-day $56.2M, 5-day $80M/Wk 1
2.) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 3,265 (+413) theaters, Fri $7.4M, Sat $10.2M Sun $9.2M 3-day $27M (+37%), Total $85.4M/Wk 2
3.) Insidous: The Red Door (Sony/Blum) 3,188 theaters Fri $4.15M Sat $5M Sun $3.78M 3-day $13M (-60%)/Total $58M/Wk 2
4.)Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 3,865 (-735) theaters, Fri $3.3M Sat $4.9M Sun $3.8M 3-day $12M (-56%)/Total $145.3M/Wk 3
5.) Elemental (Dis) 3,235 (-205) theaters, Fri $2.6M Sat $3.5M Sun $2.6M 3-day $8.7M (-13%), Total $125.2M/Wk 5
6.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 2,577 (-446) theaters, Fri $1.72M Sat $2.3M Sun $1.95M 3-day $6.05M (-25%) Total $368.7M /Wk 7
7.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Par) 2,041 (-434) theaters, Fri $940K Sat $1.38M Sun $1.1M 3-day $3.42M (-33%) Total $152.7M/Wk 6
8.) No Hard Feelings (Sony) 2,053 (-633) theaters, Fri $1M Sat $1.3M Sun $960K 3-day $3.3M (-39%), Total $46.5M /Wk 4
9.) Joy Ride (LG) 2,820 theaters, Fri $771K Sat $1M Sun $751K 3-day $2.57M (-56%)/Total $10.6M/Wk 2
10.) The Little Mermaid (Dis) 1,615 (-465) theaters, Fri $675K Sat $950K Sun $725K 3-day $2.35M (-36%) Total $293.9M/ Wk 8
via Deadline