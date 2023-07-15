The Blob (1988) Day Thread

The remake of The Blob is celebrating it’s 35th anniversary next month. Kevin Dillion and Shawnee Smith lead this sci – fi remake from director Charles Russell.

When asked to name my favorite remakes I list this and The Fly from 1986 as my top two.

The special effects in this one defy imagination. You may need to look away a few times during the course of the movie because some of the deaths are sure to upset your stomach. You’ve been warned!

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite movie released in 1988.

