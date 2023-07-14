Job Rants Thread – 7/14/2023 – Represent

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

With all that’s been in the news recently about the strikes going on in Hollywood, along with other labor protests within the past year, I felt that now would be as good a time as any to open up discussions here as to how your rights as a worker are managed in your places of business. I know that some of you are part of a union, while others are not, and I’ve read on more than one occasion your frustrations when it came not having access to various services denied that could make for a better work or home life. If you don’t want to get too political, that’s fine; (not to mention, we have a whole other thread for that, tee hee) but neither should you feel you shouldn’t be able to sound off on such things, if needed. After all, what is a strike; if not for one long, extended job rant?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: You have a voice, and you have rights. And, Union or not, you have a right to exercise both in the name of a safe and fair workplace.

