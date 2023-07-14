Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Allison, a health policy professional, performed “non-sterile surgery” on a tour bus;

Daniel, a contract compliance analyst, rode an elephant in Canada; and

Ittai, a digital journalist & news producer, has a fat wallet with foreign currency. Ittai is a two-day champ with winnings of $26,202.

Jeopardy!

FAMILIES IN U.S. HISTORY // MODERN FANTASY LIT // 3,3 // GOOD AFTERNOON // BANDS ACROSS THE DECADES // A TOUCH OF GREY

DD1 – $800 – FAMILIES IN U.S. HISTORY – A week after this rich guy IV perished on the Titanic, an inquiry into the disaster began in a hotel with his name on it (Daniel won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Ittai $600, Daniel $5,600, Allison $600.

going into DJ: Ittai $1,200, Daniel $9,200, Allison $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

DYING IN THE CAPITAL CITY // WHO’S WHO IN THE OLD TESTAMENT // SCIENCE // AROUND THE HOUSE // TV SHOWS // IN SYNDICATION

DD2 – $1,600 – WHO’S WHO IN THE OLD TESTAMENT – Armed with trumpets & torches inside jugs or pitchers, he led an army of 300 to victory over the Midianites (Daniel added $5,000 to his total of $12,800 vs. $5,000 for Allison.)

DD3 – $1,600 – DYING IN THE CAPITAL CITY – Suddenly ex-President for Life Papa Doc Duvalier (Daniel increased his score of $20,200 by another $6,000 vs. $5,000 for Allison.)

Daniel swept the DDs and pretty much put the game away early, cruising into FJ at $29,000 vs. $12,200 for Allison and $6,000 for Ittai.

Final Jeopardy! BOOKS & AUTHORS – In 1930 this author wrote “Murder at Full Moon”, a horror-mystery novel set in a fictional town in central California

Only Daniel was incorrect on FJ, dropping $4,000 to win with $25,000.

Final scores: Ittai $11,000, Daniel $25,000, Allison $12,383.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the name of vitamin B3, the letters for which are contained in the word “syndication”, is niacin.

Clue selection strategy: After Daniel was correct on DD2, he chose to complete the category in which that DD was found. Then on his very next selection after the category was finished, Daniel found DD3. A better play would have been to go to the DD3 location immediately after DD2, as it would his opponents from possibly getting it, then coming back to finish the DD2 category.

One more thing: Daniel said he had jet lag. Imagine how tough he’ll be when he’s wide awake.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Astor? DD2 – Who is Gideon? DD3 – What is Port-au-Prince? FJ – Who was Steinbeck?

