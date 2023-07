Blobfest begins today in Phoenixville, PA. The event commemorates the 1958 movie The Blob starring Steve McQueen. A famous and pivotal scene was filmed at the Colonial Theater, which has been the site of the festival since it’s inception.

It’s back to being a live event and Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, and Emily Marsh will be attending the festivities on Sunday July 16.

Here’s the trailer for the sci-fi classic. Enjoy!

Have a great Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...