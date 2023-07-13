The Night Thread of Daves I Know

I’ve known many Daves over the years. Most of you have probably known a few Daves over the years. Heck, some of you might even BE Daves! Whatever the case may be, enjoy the song and enjoy this night thread!

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: Tell us an anecdote about a Dave you know.

And as a bonus for the tried and true KitH fans who have heard the original a zillion times already, here’s the apparently rare “country” version of “Daves I Know” that I stumbled upon while making this header!

Have a Dave Night Thread, Avocado!

