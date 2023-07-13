Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 13

Today’s contestants are:

Dennis, a biotech scientist, made fake IDs to get more library books;

Kathy, an engineer, was seated below the artillery at the National Brass Band Championship; and

Ittai, a digital journalist & news producer, was a Boy Scout on Boardwalk Empire. Ittai is a one-day champ with winnings of $12,401.

Jeopardy!

FROM THE HEADLINES // LIVE CAMS // EAT IT! WEAR IT! OR SIT ON IT! // NONFICTION // “R” SONG // ANIMAL EXPRESSIONS

DD1 – $600 – ANIMAL EXPRESSIONS – A call at a frequency inaudible to humans, or a political statement with a hidden secondary meaning (Dennis took the lead by doubling to $6,400.)

Scores at first break: Ittai $3,400, Kathy $3,200, Dennis $6,400.

Scores going into DJ: Ittai $4,000, Kathy $5,000, Dennis $9,400.

Double Jeopardy!

FLIGHTSEEING ACROSS AMERICA // FLOWERY POETRY & PROSE // MEDICINE // MOVIE BEFORE & AFTER // RELIGIOUS OBJECTS & SYMBOLS // ESPAÑ-O

DD2 – $1,200 – RELIGIOUS OBJECTS & SYMBOLS – Measuring about 14 1/2 feet long, it was called by Pope John Paul II “a mirror of the gospel” (Ittai dropped $2,000 from his total of $12,000 vs. $9,400 for Dennis.)

DD3 – $800 – FLOWERY POETRY & PROSE – The Spike Jonze film “Adaptation.” is about trying to bring this steal of a book by Susan Orlean to the big screen (With time running out, Ittai added $3,100 to his score of $10,400 vs. $13,400 for Dennis.)

Ittai found DD3 very late in DJ, bet just enough to take the lead but not to hold it, as Dennis nailed the last clue of the round to regain first place into FJ at $13,800 vs. $13,500 for Ittai and $6,600 for Kathy.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS SHIPS – This first U.S. battleship ever built was launched in 1889 but lasted less than 9 years

Ittai and Kathy were correct on FJ, with Ittai adding $301 to win with $13,801 for a two-day total of $26,202.

Final scores: Ittai $13,801, Kathy $9,900, Dennis $599.

Odds and Ends

FJ wagering strategy: By betting $301 on FJ to defend against the remote chance of a $0 wager by Dennis from the lead, Ittai opened himself to possibly being passed by Kathy if he missed, she was correct and wagered everything. As it played out, Kathy only bet $3,300 and by doing so gave up her best chance at a come-from-behind win.

Judging the judges: In MOVIE BEFORE AND AFTER, for a clue where they were going for “My Fair Lady Sings the Blues”, they accepted “My Fair Lady Day”. There are a couple of TV movies about Billie Holiday that begin with the words “Lady Day”, but that’s not the full title of them.

Judging the producers: Once again time ran out with leftovers on the board. After Ken gave the “less than a minute” warning, as it played out on television, only about 40 seconds elapsed and just two more clues were seen when the time’s up signal sounded.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is dog whistle? DD2 – What is the Shroud of Turin? DD3 – What is “The Orchid Thief”? FJ – What is the Maine?

