Ashley Bryan July 13 Day Thread

Artist and writer Ashley Bryan was born 100 years ago today. He is best known for his children’s books based on African folk tales and celebrating Black life, and for his illustrations for the poetry of Nikki Giovanni and Langston Hughes, among others. Here’s a lovely trailer for a 2018 documentary about his life and work.

Ashley Bryan died on February 4th, 2022. He gave beautiful gifts to the world. A good place to start learning more about him is this timeline of his life from The Ashley Bryan Center: https://ashleybryancenter.org/ashleys-timeline.html

I hope you have a good day, Avocado!

