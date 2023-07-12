The Weekly Wrestling Thread looks back on the year so far

It’s time for the Weekly Wrestling Thread, where we discuss the past week in professional wrestling.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

2. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens

3. Edge vs. Grayson Waller

4. The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

5. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch



Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

2. CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

3. Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood

4. Adam Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Evil Uno, Alex Silver, and John Silver

5. MJF and Adam Cole vs. The Butcher and Matt Menard



Worst WWE match of the week:

1. Austin Theory vs. Sheamus



Worst AEW match of the week:

1. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker



Since we’re more than half through the year, I thought it would be good to post our favorite (and least favorite matches of the year so far).



Best matches of the year so far:

1. Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (1/4) (NJPW) 10/10

2. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (6/25) (AEW/NJPW)

3. Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (4/2) (WWE)

4. MJF vs. Bryan Danielson (3/5) (AEW)

5. Giulia vs. Tam Nakano (4/23) (Stardom)

6. Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (3/22) (AEW)

7. Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley (3/5) (AEW)

8. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (4/1) (WWE)

9. Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (5/10) (AEW)

10. Chihiro Hashimoto vs. Syuri (4/23) (Stardom)

11. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Rich Swann vs. Swerve Strickland (4/16) (AAA)

12. Wes Lee vs. Axiom vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. J.D. McDonagh (4/1) (WWE)

13. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castignoli, and Shota Umino (6/4) (NJPW)

14. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (4/1) (WWE)

15. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemuru (4/27) (NJPW)

16. Bryan Danielson vs. Rush (2/8) (AEW)

17. Sanada vs. Hiromu Takahashi (5/3) (NJPW)

18. Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada (6/25) (AEW/NJPW)

19. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico (4/19) (AEW)

20. CM Punk, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson (6/17) (AEW)

21. MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara (5/28) (AEW)

22. El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira (5/21) (NJPW)

23. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak (5/28) (WWE)

24. Mina Shirakawa vs. Saya Kamitani (4/23) (Stardom)

25. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (7/1) (WWE)



Worst matches of the year so far (one match per promotion):

1. Big F’n Joe vs. The Body (XPW)

2. Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight (WWE)

3. Micro Man vs. Real1 (MLW)

4. Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn vs. Serpentico, Angelico, and Luther (AEW)

5. Vampiro vs. Chessman (AAA)

6. Evil, Dick Togo, SHO, and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, and El Desperado (NJPW)

7. Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis (NWA)

8. Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer (Impact)

9. Matt Cardona vs. Sexxxy Eddy (GCW)

10. Kendo Kashin and NOSAWA Rongai vs. Masao Inoue and Takao Omori (AJPW)

