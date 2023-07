Today’s suggested theme is favorite character types. Some people definitely have a type of character they always play, something like a default or a comfort character that they will fall back on in a new game or just a type they prefer in a familiar setting. Do you have a baseline character that you like to play? Is it specific classes and class types or specific character traits or both?

And as always this is the place to talk about all of our Tabletop gaming!

