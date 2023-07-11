Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 11

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Erin, a library science graduate student, was joined in the audience by her 84-year-old grandmother/Jeopardy! coach;

Justin, a director of orchestra personnel, built a “Mary Poppins”-inspired “pogo cello”; and

James, a senior editor, attended school at the bottom of Penny Lane. James is a one-day champ with winnings of $8,200.

Jeopardy!

SPACE CUISINE // SO YOU GOT YOUR “M.A.” // CARTOON CRITTERS // FIRST NAME VERBS // FRIENDS // IN HIGH PLACES

DD1 – $1,000 – FIRST NAME VERBS – To give, like a wish (Erin won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: James $2,400, Justin $2,200, Erin $3,000.

Scores going into DJ: James $4,200, Justin $3,000, Erin $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

A CENTURY AGO: 1923 // 2 BOOKS IN ONE // “B” IN MUSIC // A GAME OF CARDS // CITY FOLK // 7-LETTER WORDS

DD2 (audio) – $1,200 – “B” IN MUSIC – (“God Bless America” is heard playing) Russian by birth, he composed the patriotic song heard here for his beloved adopted country (Justin was in third place after losing $2,800 from his score of $4,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A GAME OF CARDS – There are 2 types of booze in the name of this 2-player game (Justin added $2,200 to his score of $3,800 vs. $7,000 for Erin and $5,000 for James.)

Even though James didn’t find any DDs, he was able to build well in the latter part of DJ and hold the advantage into FJ at $15,000 vs. $9,200 for Justin and $7,000 for Erin.

Final Jeopardy!

OLYMPIC TEAMS – A city of about 2.5 million people, since 1984 for political reasons it has been in the name of an Olympic team

Only Justin was correct on FJ, adding $5,501 to win with $14,701.

Final scores: James $11,000, Justin $14,701, Erin $7,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew King Tut archaeologist Howard Carter, who has been the subject of over 30 Jeopardy! clues over the years.

FJ wagering strategy: By betting $0 on FJ, Erin gave herself no chance to win if James made a standard wager to just cover double of the second place player’s score.

Ken’s Korner: For the second straight game, Ken touted a player’s expertise in the subject area of a DD they found, and both times the player went on to miss. Fortunately this time Justin, the contestant in question, didn’t lose that much and had plenty of time to recover.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Grant? DD2 – Who was Berlin? DD3 – What is Gin Rummy? FJ – What is Taipei?

