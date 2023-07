Hey folks! Here again is a space for people to talk about how you’re keeping active, plans to do so, or other matters related to all manners of health and fitness.

Hope everyone has a great and productive day today. At the time of posting, I’ll hopefully be near halfway through my long-planned bike ride from Ann Arbor to Detroit (this has been an almost two-decade ambition and I decided to go ahead and bite the bullet), so likely won’t have much to say today.

