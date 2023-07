“Flirt Squirts” were a very real series of toys from the early 90s. I promise. They were actually called that. Basically, as the commercial advertises, you could use them to squirt on your boyfriend, squirt on your friends at school, hell, you could even squirt on your brother. No one was off limits, and you could make everyone wet. Or you could just get yourself wet, if that’s your thing.

DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES GOOGLE “FLIRT SQUIRTS” IF YOU ARE IN PUBLIC!

Have a wet day, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...