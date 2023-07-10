Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 8

Nearing the end of this tumultuous endavour, the citizens returned home to rest, knowing that it would not be long before they had to find the remaining Red Lotus member.

“FOLKS, IT’S BEEN A REAL NAIL BITER,” Shiro Shinobi yelled to himself as quietly as he could. “WHILE WE WEREN’T ABLE TO FIND OUR FOOTING IN THE FIRST FEW DAYS, WE REALLY CAME ALIVE IN THE LAST ROUNDS.” People were confused as to why he was just talking to himself and not about a pro-bending match.

“WAIT JUST A MINUTE FOLKS. IT APPEARS THAT AN ASSAILANT FROM THE RED LOTUS IS APPROACHING ME WITH MUCH DISDAIN. THEY APPEAR TO BE READYING THEMSELVES TO STRIKE A BLOW. [blow lands] OOF! AND THEY GET ONE! AND ANOTHER! AND I’M GOING TO START RUNNING BEFORE THEY GET ANYMORE!

“I AM CURRENTLY RUNNING INTO A BACK ALLEY AT FULL SPEED DESPITE NO APPEARANCE OF PHYSICAL STAMINA. [pants] FOLKS… [pants] IT LOOKS LIKE AGE HAS CAUGHT UP WITH ME.”

“Shiro, what are you doing?”

“I HAVE BEEN DISCOVERED BY MY EX-WIFE, DARLENE. SHE APPEARS VERY CONFUSED BY MY PANICKED AND FATIGUED STATE. DARLENE, I AM ON THE RUN FROM THE RED LOTUS.”

“Do you need somewhere to stay?”

“THAT WOULD ONLY BRING A TARGET ON YOU AND THE CHILDREN. MY LOUD VOICE WOULD GIVE US AWAY. I CAN’T IN GOOD CONSCIENCE PUT YOU OR THEM IN DANGER. THIS WILL LIKELY BE GOODBYE FOR THE LAST TIME. FOLKS, I AM ABOUT TO KISS MY EX-WIFE ON THE CHEEK BEFORE RUNNING AGAIN. [kiss] TELL THE CHILDREN I LOVE THEM!”

“Shiro!” Darlene cried, but it was too late, the announcer had run off.

“IT’S GETTING NEAR THE END, FOLKS. I KNOW THEY ARE GETTING CLOSER. I WILL CURSE THIS LOUD VOICE FOR GIVING AWAY MY POSITION AT ALL TIMES. A VOICE FOR RADIO BUT NOT FOR ESPIONAGE.

THEY ARE HERE, FOLKS. THIS IS SHIRO SHINOBI SIGNING OFF.”

And the loudest voice went radio silent for the last time.

Sic humor/Shiro Shinobi has died. He was a Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town).

The morning paper read, “Voice of a Generation Silenced,” and a city mourned the loss in silence, for what voice could ever fill the void? All the same, they knew that their city was on the cusp of peace. But there was still one villain left to find…

Players April Zhu Li (inventor/lover) Sic Citizen of Republic City (Vanilla town) Anna Lieutenant (Equalist/SK) Turkey Korra (vigilante/healer) MSD Mako (role investigator) Copywight Tenzin (motion detector) Abby Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Marlowe Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Jake Kuvira (recruiter) Lamb Varrick (inventor/lover) Raven Queequeg Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Wasp Zaheer (wolf) Kim Ghazan (wolf) Goat Bolin (jailer) Eleanor Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Stars Josephus Amon (Equalist/role remover) Nuka Asami (backup) Lindsay Hoho P’Li (wolf) Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): 4 Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’ (Mako counts as a bender as well) . If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them .

. Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 PM MDT.

