A few months ago I stumbled across a YouTube channel called Brick Technology. Lego was a huge facet of my youth, and seeing some of the things this person has been able to accomplish with the medium blew my mind. As such, I decided to take over today’s Open Threads to showcase some of these accomplishments. First up, we have a billion-year clock:

Have a great day, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...