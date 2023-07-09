Insidious: The Red Door Gets Box Office Win

The weekend totals for July 3rd through July 9th, 2023 estimates are in.

1.) Insidious: The Red Door (Sony/Blum) 3,188 theaters Fri $15.22M, Sat $10.1M Sun $7.3M 3-day $32.65M/Wk 1

2.) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dis) 4,600 theaters, Fri $7.6M (-68%) Sat $10.9M Sun $8M 3-day $26.5M (-56%)/Total $121.2M/Wk 2

3.) Sound of Freedom (Angel) 2,850 theaters, Fri $4.9M, Sat $6.7M Sun $5.3M 3-day $16.9M, Total $38.9M/Wk 1

4.) Elemental (Dis) 3,440 (-210) theaters, Fri $2.9M (-18%) Sat $3.8M Sun $2.9M 3-day $9.6M (-21%), Total $109.1M/Wk 4

5.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 3,023 (-382) theaters, Fri $2.3M (-32%) Sat $3.1M Sun $2.5M 3-day $8M (-33%) Total $357.6M /Wk 6

6.) Joy Ride (LG) 2,820 theaters, Fri $2.6M Sat $1.8M Sun $1.4M 3-day $5.85M/Wk 1

7.) No Hard Feelings (Sony) 2,686 (-522) theaters, Fri $1.6M (-27%) Sat $2.1M Sun $1.4M 3-day $5.25M (-33%), Total $40.4M /Wk 3

8.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Par) 2,475 (-377) theaters, Fri $1.38M (-27%), Sat $2M Sun $1.55M 3-day $5M (-32%) Total $146.7M/Wk 5

9.) The Little Mermaid (Dis) 2,080 (-350) theaters, Fri $1.1M (-29%) Sat $1.4M Sun $1M 3-day $3.5M (-34%) Total $289M Wk 7

10.) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Uni/DWA) 3,408 (+*) theaters, Fri $850K (-64%), Sat $1.1M Sun $850K 3-day $2.8M (-49%)/Total $11.6M/ Wk 2

via Deadline

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...