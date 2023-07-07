The All-American Weekly Shuffle Thread

WARNING: Contains explicit lyrics. Proceed at your own caution

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

This week’s theme: Coming only days after American Independence Day, this week we’re sharing our songs with the word “America” (or variations on said word) in the title. And if you’re not feeling like getting all “yankee doodle” with it, of course feel free to share your regular shuffles as well.

(By the way, this is exexalien filling in for our good friend The Thin White Duke. Hope the Duke is well, and that by posting this week’s Shuffle Thread in his stead that I’m not encroaching on his territory.)

So, without further ado: It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!! What have you been listening to?

