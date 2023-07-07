Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 7

Introducing today’s contestants:

Raquel, an accountant, has been part of the same book club for 10 years;

Tom, a sportswriter & author, whose deaf dog knows some sign language; and

Alex, a medical student, played “hard to get” before his current Jeopardy! appearance. Alex is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,000.

Jeopardy!

I’VE GOT YOUR ATOMIC NUMBER // HISTORICAL HODGEPODGE // SEEING RIGHT THROUGH YOU // EAGLES // HOTEL CALIFORNIA // TAKE IT “E-Z”

DD1 – $600 – SEEING RIGHT THROUGH YOU – The subtitle to this H.G. Wells novel is “A Grotesque Romance” (Tom fell further into the negative column by losing the “maximum allowed by law” of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Alex $2,600, Tom $200, Raquel -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Alex $6,600, Tom $800, Raquel $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

A BRIDGE TOO FAR // COUNTRY SINGERS IN COUNTRY SONGS // ANCIENT ARTIFACTS // WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY // BEHIND THE BOND // ONLY ONE CONSONANT

DD2 – $1,600 – ANCIENT ARTIFACTS – Heinrich Schliemann found gold ornaments he called “The Jewels of Helen” while excavating this site in 1873 (Alex added $2,500 to his total of $8,600 vs. $7,000 for Raquel.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BEHIND THE BOND – The Spektor device in “From Russia with Love” is based on this German machine that Fleming tried to steal codes from during World War II (Raquel lost $4,000 from her score of $11,800 vs. $13,100 for Alex.)

Raquel had a chance to take first place on DD3 but missed, after which Alex was able to improve just enough to put the game away into FJ at $16,300 vs. $7,800 for Raquel and $2,400 for Tom.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORY & NATURE – In March 1519, these were again seen in mainland N. America for the first time in 10,000 years with the arrival of 16 of them

Alex and Raquel were correct, with Alex adding just $200 to win with $16,500 for a two-day total of $41,500.

Final scores: Alex $16,500, Tom $100, Raquel $12,800.

Odds and Ends

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for atomic number 27 which is essential to smartphone batteries, cobalt.

FJ wagering strategy: In a runaway game, Raquel decided to give up her lock on second money by wagering $5,000 on FJ, which she wound up holding onto anyway.

Ken’s Korner: After a video clue that included “man-of-war” in the text, wanted the country it’s named after and Raquel correctly responded with Portugal, Ken confirmed that it’s a Portuguese man o’ war. Might be an example of something that was on the response sheet and had to be said for the home audience, despite being very obvious.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Invisible Man”? (After Tom missed, Ken suggested that paying attention to the category would have been helpful here.) DD2 – What is Troy? DD3 – What is Enigma machine? FJ – What are horses?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...