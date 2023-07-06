Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 5

The moon rose once again, and night fell upon Republic City, with the day’s end being slightly more productive than the previous days. Having vanquished the Equalists, there were still more foes to find and defeat.

A light in the distance continued to glow, the effects of Harmonic Convergence visible for all to see.

A squid with a devilishly handsome face roamed the streets, always looking for a fight if there was one to be had. It had been a while since he had given someone a knuckle sandwich–or a rock sandwich, or a fire sandwich. Man, he was hungry.

He decided to head to an authentic Water Tribe restaurant. It always seemed to remind him of home. But before he could get there, he saw a stranger staring right at him.

“Oh, looking for a fight, huh?” he asked, excited. “Finally, I thought I wouldn’t get a chance at all. KRAKATOA!”

Fire streamed out instantly from his tentacles towards the stranger, but every blow the squid threw was dodged and evaded.

“Oh, you’re not getting away that easy!” The squid quickly turned around and threw a massive fireball. The flames dissipated to reveal nothing.

“Huh. I thought for sure they were there.”

“Wrong way.”

The squid didn’t have time to react as poison was forced straight into him, causing him to let out his secret power to keep himself alive. But as his eyes began to glow, he was brought down before he could use it against his assailant.

The handsome face of the squid turned with an ugly scream as he panicked. He wasn’t ready. He had so much to live up to, and now he had nothing, and would be nothing, which was the most terrifying thought of all. There was no one there to protect him, no one there to comfort him, no one there to save him.

And thus, as the glowing eyes dimmed for the last time, one part of the Red Lotus’ mission was complete.

Turkey/Handsome Squidward has died. She was Korra (vigilante/healer).

Meanwhile, J. Jonah Jameson found himself in his office, constantly trying to come up with new ways to blame the Avatar for all of Republic City’s problems.

As he sat in his chair, smoking his cigar, proud of himself for the efforts he had done to protect this city, his city, he thought he heard something outside his window. He decided to check it out. No troublemakers were going to get the best of him, or his name wasn’t J. Jonah Jameson.

Heading outside, he looked in every direction out on the street, but he only saw the streetlights and the light from the portal to the Spirit World, nothing more.

In the distance, Jameson saw something on the ground. Always with a keen eye for trouble, he figured something was wrong and moved towards it.

As he got closer to it, he realized it was a person. A person who wasn’t moving. He ran towards them to see if they were okay–and if he could maybe get a story out of them.

To his shock, he saw his nemesis, the Avatar, lifeless on the ground. Jameson dropped to his knees.

“No,” he murmured, his tone growing more furious. “You were supposed to prove me right, you were supposed to be nothing but trouble for this city. How can I show what a menace you are if you just up and die on me? Why couldn’t you be the villain I wanted you to be?!”

After letting his anger out, his eyes started to well up, whimpering, “What will I do if you aren’t around?”

He was so consumed by what lay before him that he did not hear the steps coming from behind. One more flash of light came through, and the head of the Bugle would never see the front page that he’d always dreamed of.

MSD/J. Jonah Jameson has died. He was Mako (role investigator).

The morning paper felt more like the mourning paper, with the headlines, “Harmonic Convergence Brings Dissonance and Division!” and “City Mourns Loss of Newspaper Titan (and also the Avatar)!” The people were despondent, for they knew there were very few chances left to rid their city of the cause of all this blood and destruction before it would no longer be theirs.

Number of recruits in Kuvira’s Earth Empire (not including Kuvira): 0

Players April Zhu Li (inventor/lover) Sic Anna Lieutenant (Equalist/SK) Turkey Korra (vigilante/healer) MSD Mako (role investigator) Copywight Abby Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Marlowe Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Jake Lamb Varrick (inventor/lover) Raven Queequeg Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Wasp Kim Goat Bolin (jailer) Eleanor Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Stars Josephus Amon (Equalist/role remover) Nuka Asami (backup) Lindsay Hoho Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): 5 Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’ (Mako counts as a bender as well) . If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them.

Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, July 7 at 3 PM MDT.

